RetroMania Wrestling has finally arrived!

The highly anticipated successor to the 1991 arcade classic WWF WrestleFest released today on Steam. Console editions have been delayed as Retrosoft Studio continues the certification process for digital release on PS4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch.

The game features an eclectic roster of 16 wrestlers across multiple generations including the Road Warriors, the “Russian Nightmare” Nikita Koloff, the hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer, as well as modern names like Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and Zack Sabre Jr.

Retrosoft actually sent us a copy of the game for review, so we’ll be rolling out content for quite some time with a more formal review coming sometime this weekend. After getting my hands on it for just a few hours this morning, I’m already very impressed.

The gameplay is fast-paced, challenging and exactly what you’d expect as a throwback to the arcade era of wrestling games. Younger fans may find that a bit intimidating, but the surprisingly charming story mode builds in a short tutorial.

Literally the minute I publish this article I’m going back to try more of that story mode, by the way. You play as “Johnny Retro”, the digitized version of WWE Superstar John Morrison, as he prepares to return to the ring following some sort of nasty injury.

I’m only one chapter in, but I’ve already made the active decision to turn heel on the bWo right after they scored me a booking at Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion. A real dick move, and one impressively reflected in my dialogue choices when interacting with Dreamer at the show.

It’s those extra little things that make a game shine, and RetroMania Wrestling is packed full of them. The soundtrack is a glorious symphony of chiptuney goodness, the numerous arenas are vivid and colorful, and there’s a surprising amount of control over your settings. Sliders allow you to adjust the game’s difficulty, your character’s starting momentum, and even how frequently the commentary shouts out their digitized one-liners.

The game is great. I’m having a blast playing through it, and if you have a computer you should download it now on Steam. It’s currently 15% off during release week.