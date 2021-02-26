Wrestling News
RetroMania Wrestling Is Now Available On Steam & We’ve Played It; Day One First Impressions
RetroMania Wrestling has finally arrived!
The highly anticipated successor to the 1991 arcade classic WWF WrestleFest released today on Steam. Console editions have been delayed as Retrosoft Studio continues the certification process for digital release on PS4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch.
The game features an eclectic roster of 16 wrestlers across multiple generations including the Road Warriors, the “Russian Nightmare” Nikita Koloff, the hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer, as well as modern names like Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and Zack Sabre Jr.
Retrosoft actually sent us a copy of the game for review, so we’ll be rolling out content for quite some time with a more formal review coming sometime this weekend. After getting my hands on it for just a few hours this morning, I’m already very impressed.
The gameplay is fast-paced, challenging and exactly what you’d expect as a throwback to the arcade era of wrestling games. Younger fans may find that a bit intimidating, but the surprisingly charming story mode builds in a short tutorial.
Literally the minute I publish this article I’m going back to try more of that story mode, by the way. You play as “Johnny Retro”, the digitized version of WWE Superstar John Morrison, as he prepares to return to the ring following some sort of nasty injury.
I’m only one chapter in, but I’ve already made the active decision to turn heel on the bWo right after they scored me a booking at Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion. A real dick move, and one impressively reflected in my dialogue choices when interacting with Dreamer at the show.
It’s those extra little things that make a game shine, and RetroMania Wrestling is packed full of them. The soundtrack is a glorious symphony of chiptuney goodness, the numerous arenas are vivid and colorful, and there’s a surprising amount of control over your settings. Sliders allow you to adjust the game’s difficulty, your character’s starting momentum, and even how frequently the commentary shouts out their digitized one-liners.
The game is great. I’m having a blast playing through it, and if you have a computer you should download it now on Steam. It’s currently 15% off during release week.
WWE
Bianca Belair To Announce Her WrestleMania Decision On Tonight’s SmackDown
WWE has announced Bianca Belair will announce her WrestleMania opponent on tonight’s new episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
Belair won the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match to guarantee herself a title match at WrestleMania 37 in April. This announcement should confirm Belair will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.
WWE.com’s preview teased she could always pick Raw Women’s Champion Asuka or even NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. However, the groundwork has been laid out for a Belair/Banks match after they teamed up at Elimination Chamber.
The time has come: @BiancaBelairWWE is set to make her #WrestleMania decision tonight on #SmackDown! https://t.co/Rq0yanYqVB
📺 8/7c on @FOXTV
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2021
Tonight’s SmackDown will also feature two tag team matches: The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and King Corbin, plus Dominik and Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest SmackDown news and results.
WWE
Lacey Evans Officially Confirms Her Pregnancy
Lacey Evans recently revealed on WWE Raw that she was pregnant, and while some felt it was a storyline, she has confirmed it.
There had been speculation that the pregnancy was just an angle to continue her storyline with the Flair family, but that is not the case, and it is a legitimate pregnancy. This is why Evans was pulled from the scheduled match with Asuka at WWE Elimination Chamber.
During an interview with American Brain and Brawn, Evans discussed her pregnancy and how she didn’t expect it right now.
“I’m having a baby ya’ll,” said Evans [h/t/ Fightful]. “I didn’t expect it to be right now, as of a week ago. Women in sports entertainment, women in general, you never know. I don’t have an office job where I can get a big belly and type away at a computer desk. That’s not what God put in my life. Unfortunately, I gotta take it easy.”
WWE
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
Carlito recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he reflected on his first run with WWE and when he became frustrated.
“The rigors of traveling all the time [took their toll] on my family life,” he recalled. “It just felt like I needed an escape. I needed to get away, I needed a break from everything.”
Carlito admitted that the constant travel and being on the road was something that eventually led to him burning out and needing to get away.
“Even when I wasn’t wrestling for WWE, I was wrestling for my father’s promotion [World Wrestling Council],” said Carlito, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colón Sr. “I was on the road all the time, from one airport to the next plane.
“It sounds great to everyone at first. But when you’re traveling all the time, you start to enjoy your time at home more. But, of course, I wasn’t enjoying my time at home, either. I was just in a dark place and needed to get away. I don’t know if I needed to get away for ten years, though [laughs].”
Carlito then revealed how long it took him to get out of his dark period after leaving the company, admitting it was “2 or 3 years” after his WWE run.
“I finally had time to just sit and breathe, everything just slowed down for me,” recounted Carlito. “I was able to analyze everything, bide my time, and focus on myself. I didn’t have to be anywhere, which was great. I could also set some goals to set myself right.”
