Rey Fenix Pulled From AEW Double Or Nothing Ladder Match, Replacement Set

Another last minute injury has once again shake up the card for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

It was reported on Friday afternoon that Dr. Britt Baker would not be able to compete in her scheduled match against Kris Statlander due to injury, and now you can officially add Rey Fenix to the injured list as well.

Fenix took a nasty bump in the wild brawl between Casino Ladder Match competitors that broke out on Dynamite. The high-flying sensation dove outside of the ring with a big springboard move off the ropes – and was caught by absolutely no one on the way down.

AEW has announced that the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela will replace Fenix in the Casino Ladder Match tonight at Double or Nothing, where the winner will earn a future opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Confirmed competitors so far include Janela, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Kip Sabian and one more mystery wrestler to be revealed at the pay-per-view itself.

