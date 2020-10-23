Rey Fenix Pulled From AEW Tournament Due To Injury, New Opponent Set For Kenny Omega

A major change has been made to the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

After suffering an injury during his first round match with brother and tag team partner Penta El Zero M this past Wednesday night on Dynamite, Rey Fenix has been pulled from the competition. The news was confirmed by Eddie Kingston in a promo on Twitter this afternoon (below).

With time running out until the tournament finals at AEW Full Gear, it has been decided that Penta El Zero M will replace his brother in the second round “via forfeit”. He will battle Kenny Omega in a semifinal bout on the October 28 edition of Dynamite.

This will be the first time that Penta and Omega, the current AAA Mega Champion, face off in singles competition since ALL IN. Omega won that match in just under 18 minutes with the One Winged Angel.