Rey Mysterio Chooses His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling

While the Women’s Tag Team Championships are a big incentive, that isn’t the only reason The Bella Twins want a WWE return.

Both Nikki and Brie have made it clear multiple times that they’re hoping to have one final run at some point in the future, where they want to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Nikki and Brie spoke with The Ellen Show about their desire to win those titles, hinting at the upcoming WrestleMania events as possible locations for it to happen.

“When I heard about Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023, I got chills,” Nikki said. “And I said, ‘Brie, we have never gone after the tag titles.’ They were made for us. There’s another run in the Bella twins.”

However, Brie Bella also spoke about her match with Stephanie McMahon and how it made Stephanie’s children react. She then stated that she wants to come back and be a superhero to her children.