Rey Mysterio Chooses His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling
WWE legend, Rey Mysterio has given his personal choices for who should be on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.
It’s an age-old debate amongst wrestling fans as to which four wrestlers deserve a spot on the ‘Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling,’ with everybody having a different opinion about it.
When speaking with Alfred Konuwa from Forbes, Mysterio gave his personal picks choosing:
- Rey Mysterio Sr (his uncle)
- Tiger Mask
- Negro Casas
- Dynamite Kid
- Eddie Guerrero
“I do like to consider the wrestlers who have inspired me throughout my career,” said Mysterio. “My uncle was a big inspiration to me. What he was doing during his time I thought was incredible.
“Negro Casas has been a huge inspiration to me, Tiger Mask has been another huge inspiration and Tiger Mask cannot go alone, he has to go alongside Dynamite Kid. I think those right there just inspired me throughout the whole way. Of course, you could never do your Top 5 and not put Eddie Guerrero in there.”
Chris Hero Reveals He Pitched To Have Ridge Holland As His Bodyguard
During his brand new ‘Can Chris Hero Save Wrestling?’ podcast, the former WWE Superstar revealed an interesting pitch he had.
Hero spoke about being appreciative of the schedule that he had with WWE, and he spoke about working with WWE NXT UK and how he pitched to work with Ridge Holland as a bodyguard for him or as a tag team partner.
“I was appreciative to have the schedule that I did,” said Hero when asked by Conrad Thompson on Can Chris Hero Save Wrestling? if he grew frustrated not being used on television. “I got to the point where I only had to come to the Performance Center if I wanted to. There were some days where I was like, I’m not going in today. Then other days where I’d come in and roll in the ring for a couple of hours or sit in on [Steve] Corino’s history classes or they’d have a PC Live, which is a live event for young wrestlers at the Performance Center. I had a really easy schedule. I liked doing the UK trips and travel shows. I was able to pitch ideas [for Florida shows]. My last show at Coconut was myself and Ridge Holland against Shane Thorne and Cal Bloom. Ridge Holland, he’s a guy I like a whole lot. He looks like a million bucks, has a great work ethic, and a great love for wrestling. I spent a good amount of time with, training and such, and I pitched for him to be my bodyguard before they were using him on NXT. They had other plans for him. I pitched to team with him on the Florida shows and give us 20 minutes. I wanted longer matches on the Coconut shows. I enjoyed being able to make suggestions.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
The Bella Twins Discuss Why They Want To Make An In-Ring Return
While the Women’s Tag Team Championships are a big incentive, that isn’t the only reason The Bella Twins want a WWE return.
Both Nikki and Brie have made it clear multiple times that they’re hoping to have one final run at some point in the future, where they want to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Nikki and Brie spoke with The Ellen Show about their desire to win those titles, hinting at the upcoming WrestleMania events as possible locations for it to happen.
“When I heard about Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023, I got chills,” Nikki said. “And I said, ‘Brie, we have never gone after the tag titles.’ They were made for us. There’s another run in the Bella twins.”
However, Brie Bella also spoke about her match with Stephanie McMahon and how it made Stephanie’s children react. She then stated that she wants to come back and be a superhero to her children.
“I’ll never forget when we came back after our match, and [Stephanie’s] three little girls were in what we call gorilla — which is the place before we go out into the ring,” Brie said. “When we came back to gorilla, to see their faces when she came through the curtain, they were like, ‘Mom.’ The goosebumps, the tears. They just looked at their mom like she was a superhero.”
“And I really want to be able to wrestle in front of Matteo, Buddy and Birdie and come back and them look at me the same way that Stephanie’s daughters looked at her,” Brie said.
“I mean, nothing would be better than being in the ring and just looking over at the front row and just seeing your kids in awe of you,” Nikki said. “Especially as women, like, how empowering that would be. It’d be incredible.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Bruce Prichard Reflects On Shane McMahon Leaving WWE In 2009
Bruce Prichard recently spoke in-depth about Shane McMahon’s decision to leave WWE back in 2009, reflecting on that choice.
During the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, Bruce discussed Shane’s decision to walk away from WWE, with Bruce believing he just wanted to give that character a rest to focus on other projects.
“Well, I think that Shane was looking at doing other things behind the scenes and devoting more time to that. The character needed a rest.
“It was a culmination of a lot of different things, but most importantly, he had other duties that he really wanted to focus on as well.”
Bruce also put over Shane for his work rate and his hard work to get in shape and ready to make an impact when he wrestles.
“When Shane trained to get into the ring…Kurt Angle also trained like a maniac, but Shane McMahon’s training to get into the ring was–you talk about intensity. He was intensity personified.
“Shane busted his a** every day and every night. If Shane had extra time, he would call my brother, Tom, and say, ‘Hey, can we get in the ring?’ Shane put the work in. He busted his a** with any and everybody that would get in the ring and work with him.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
