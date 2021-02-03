Rey Mysterio Confirms He Re-Signed With WWE

The rumors are true.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Rey Mysterio confirmed that he has signed a new contract to keep him with WWE.

“We never made the signing of my new deal public, but there is definitely going to be more time to see Rey Mysterio in WWE. I’m going to keep wrestling, at least until Father Time catches up and says, ‘It’s time to go.’”

Dave Meltzer first reported in September that Mysterio signed a three-year extension, though WWE and Mysterio never publicly confirmed it. Mysterio also reportedly received a matching offer from AEW.

When Mysterio was gone from WWE between 2015-18, he performed in AAA, Lucha Underground, and was in the main event of All In.

Rey will look to stick around to see his son Dominik come into his own as a WWE superstar. The father and son are currently involved in a feud with King Corbin on SmackDown.