Rey Mysterio Discusses How Long He Plans To Wrestle For

Rey Mysterio is a veteran of the WWE locker room, and in a recent interview with ESPN, he spoke about much longer he has left.

Mysterio admitted that he was originally only expecting to do a couple of years after turning 40, yet he is still competing now at 45.

“Well, I started saying at the age of 40 that I had one to three years left. Now I’m 45 and I’ve been taking care of my body these last couple of years, with stem cell treatments, with Cryo[therapy], with hyperbaric chambers. All the necessary things that we didn’t have back in the day, so I think that added another five years to my career so, truly blessed to still be able to go.

He went on to say that he did consider retiring when his son got into the business as well, but now that is a reality, he’s having a lot of fun with that as well