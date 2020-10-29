Rey Mysterio Discusses Tag Team Title Goals With Dominik

Rey Mysterio spoke with WWE’s The Bump recently where he discussed a potential chase for Tag Team Championship glory with his son.
While he is currently injured, Rey joined Dominik Mysterio during the WWE Draft by being moved to WWE SmackDown. It is clear that the duo are going to continue working together with storylines on television, and Rey spoke about a desire to become Tag Team Champions alongside Dominik.
“There’s a lot of challenges out there for Dom and for me on SmackDown, and we’ve talked about gold, something that is really in the back of our minds. What better time for us to obtain some gold as tag teams?
I think that would be a dream that I did not have contemplated during this time. We always talked about being able to share the ring together, but when you talk about gold, it literally could be right around the corner.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.)