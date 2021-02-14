Rey Mysterio Discusses Whether Or Not Dominik Will Wear A Mask

Finn Balor recently spoke about his return to WWE NXT, admitting he initially thought it was just going to be a brief run.

Balor spoke with Bleacher Report ahead of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, where he discussed returning to the brand back in October of 2019. He admitted it was a case of seeing how it worked, but stated he is very happy with the black and gold brand.

“The initial thought process was we’ll go to NXT, see how it works out, and it might be three months, it might be six months, there’s no real plan. I know there’s been discussion back and forth a couple of times about whether I should go back to Raw or SmackDown, but for me, I’m very happy in NXT and I’m willing to give my heart and soul in NXT as long as there’s a position there for me. “Nothing’s been concrete and there’s been no set time frame on anything. It was more like, ‘Finn, would you like to be a part of NXT?’ ‘Absolutely.’ NXT is a part of me and I want to be there. As long as there’s a position there for me, I’m very grateful for it.”

Balor also spoke about his broken jaw and how there wasn’t any doubt about him remaining WWE NXT Champion throughout that period.

“Obviously, at WWE, we have such incredible doctors, and it was really down to them that I remained champion. There was a lot of confusion between doctors we went to locally that could have misdiagnosed the severity of the injury, and obviously with the return afterward, the window kept getting bigger and bigger. Originally, we planned I wouldn’t be out for too long and it was the dynamic of the injury that prolonged it a little bit and the healing and stuff. That was really down to the WWE doctors and making sure I was 100 percent and protected at all times. There was never any doubt whether I would relinquish the title. Maybe in hindsight, if we knew how long it was going to be, that might have been different. But at the time, we always imagined it was going to be a much shorter time frame. That’s how it went down.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)

Balor will be defending his WWE NXT Championship tonight against Pete Dunne.