Rey Mysterio Discusses Who He’d Like To See Dominick Wrestle First

During an interview with GalaxyCon’s Rock Around the Ring, Rey Mysterio spoke about who he would like to see his son wrestle first in WWE.

Dominick has appeared several times lately in WWE, first being heavily involved in Rey’s storyline with Brock Lesnar, and he has also been appearing recently as well.

“I think without a doubt, just because of the style he brings, Andrade would be awesome, Andrade or [Angel] Garza. I think they would be incredible against my son. “But Cesaro would do incredible as well just because of the height. Dominik is 6’2″ 195 pounds and still to this day I tell my wife I’d love to DNA him because I believe he’s not my son!” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.)

Dominick Mysterio has also been involved in Rey’s current feud with Seth Rollins, sending him the warning of “an eye for an eye” two weeks ago. He has since been invited to WWE Raw personally by Seth Rollins alongside his father, teasing that he could be further involved.