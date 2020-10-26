Rey Mysterio Names His Dream Hell In A Cell Opponent

Rey Mysterio has surprisingly never competed inside the Hell In A Cell structure, but he recently named who his dream opponent would be inside the cell.

Mysterio is a wrestling legend who has competed in all manner of stipulation matches throughout his career, but stepping inside the Hell In A Cell is one that he’s yet to tick off the bucket list. During a recent interview with WWE Ahora (translated by WWE), he admitted he’s not even imagined having one, but he does have a dream opponent if that ever happens.

“That’s a great question. To be honest, I haven’t imagined being in a match as dangerous as this one. I’ve imagined myself in matches that I have participated in very few times, like the TLC match, that to me is all about the height, the ladders, and looking for ways to entertain the fans and get a title. But talking about Hell in a Cell… I think I’d like to face Finn Balor. That would be historical.” He continued, “I’ve faced Finn Balor only once, at Survivor Series 2018. I had great chemistry with him. Since then, I haven’t crossed paths with him. But if I could choose, I’d pick Finn in a Hell in a Cell match.”

Mysterio is currently out of action through injury, but he has still been part of WWE storylines alongside his son, Dominik.