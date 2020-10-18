Rey Mysterio Provides An Update On His Injury: “I’m At 99 Percent”

Rey Mysterio was on the most recent episode of Talking Smack where he provided an update on his injury status.

The Master Of 619 suffered a torn triceps at WWE Payback last month, but Mysterio has revealed that he’s now close to being back in the ring soon.

“There’s no reason why I won’t be back to the ring soon,” said Mysterio. “I was a bit concerned in the beginning since the procedure [post surgery]was slow and it took time for me to recuperate. But, I’m already at 99 percent. So, I’m looking for bigger things to come,” added the former WWE Champion.”

Rey also spoke about the recent storyline with Murphy that has involved in daughter Aalyah.

“There’s a twist and turn now with Murphy trying to get on my daughter’s side, which I take issue with. With Seth [Rollins] and Murphy also on SmackDown, we can finish something we began on Raw. While I want to get done with it, [this rivalry]will continue until its over.”

Finally, Rey spoke about returning to the blue brand following the WWE Draft, admitting it feels like he is back at home.