Rey Mysterio Reportedly Quarantined, Pulled From WrestleMania 36

WWE Superstar and lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio has been pulled from WrestleMania 36, and is currently quarantined at home according to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio.

While details are scarce at this point, it is important to note that Mysterio being pulled from the show absolutely does NOT mean that he has contracted COVID-19.

WWE is being extremely cautious with all talent and crew, and obviously individuals who are sick or are showing any symptoms are (or should be) self-quarantining as to not accidentally spread the disease.

Meltzer also confirmed reports that Dana Brooke has been pulled from WrestleMania for the same reason. She was advertised for a Six-Pack Challenge for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.