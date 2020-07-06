Rey Mysterio Reportedly Working For WWE Without A Contract

Rey Mysterio is in the midst of a high profile feud with the self-proclaimed “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins, but according to Dave Meltzer, the lucha libre legend is actually working for WWE without a contract at the moment.

Rollins and his crew of followers, appropriately called his “disciples”, attacked Mysterio back in May shortly after WWE’s annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view. In story, his eye was driven into the edge of the ring steps, and the master of the 619 has still not returned to television.

Dominik Mysterio, Rey’s son, did recently attack Rollins on Monday Night Raw. The two also sent in promos from their own homes to continue the program.

It’s expected that some sort of match between the two will take place at Extreme Rules later this month. Meltzer is also reporting that at one point there was an “eye for an eye” match planned where – as ridiculous as this sounds – the winner would have to take their opponent’s eye.