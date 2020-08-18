Rey Mysterio Set To Be In Dominik’s Corner At WWE SummerSlam

Rey Mysterio made his return to WWE this week for the first time since WWE Extreme Rules, and he is now set to appear at WWE SummerSlam.

Mysterio came back to WWE Raw alongside his son to address the brutal attack that Dominik suffered last week at the hands of Seth Rollins and Murphy. However, he also came with an announcement, which is that at WWE SummerSlam, he will be in the corner of his son for the street fight match.

While Rey Mysterio isn’t medically cleared and stated that he’s not sure if his eye will ever fully heal, he claimed that no doctor will stop him from helping his son. Rey then did get physical on the show with he and Dominik wielding some kendo sticks to get some revenge against Rollins and Murphy.