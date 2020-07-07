Rey Mysterio Wants To Remove Seth Rollins’ Eye At WWE Extreme Rules

For decades, lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio has been a beloved icon and hero to children all around the world. An unflinching symbol of justice. The one, consistent shining light of good in the dark, disgusting world of professional wrestling.

And now he wants to rip Seth Rollins’ eyeball from his skull.

Mysterio returned to Monday Night Raw this evening and partnered with Kevin Owens, scoring a tag team victory over Rollins and his disciple, Buddy Murphy.

A stipulation made by KO earlier in the show means that victory allows Rey to decide the stipulation for his upcoming match with the self-proclaimed “Monday Night Messiah” at WWE Extreme Rules. Or rather, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Now, we’re not exactly sure what this means exactly, but Mysterio said that he wants an “eye for an eye”, promising to remove Rollins’ eye after putting him on the shelf for two months, and attempting to do the same to his son Dominick.