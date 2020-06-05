Rhea Ripley Addresses The Rumors Surrounding Her Visa Issues

Following WWE WrestleMania 36 there were reports about Rhea Ripley having Visa issues, and during a new interview with the Metro, she cleared those up.

There was lots of conflicting reports at the time, with some suggesting she had returned to Australia and others stating that is why she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship. It turns out, some elements were true, and others were totally false.

Ripley did reveal she is working through her Visa right now, proving that element of the story was accurate. However, she is solving the issue from America and doesn’t have to return to Australia to get things sorted.

“Yes, I had to do my visa but now i’m having to do it here because there’s no flights. I can’t get to Australia, and then if I was there I couldn’t get back out. I had people from work calling me like, ‘Are you in Australia right now?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not an idiot! No!'”

Ripley then went on to discuss the reports themselves and whether or not things like that bother her.

“I sort of just laugh it off. Social media can be very negative at times. If this had been going round when I wasn’t as mentally strong as I am now, I would’ve taken it a completely different way and things wouldn’t have been as good. It’s quite funny seeing people saying that I lost because I had to go back to Australia.”