WWE has confirmed a major guest for the pre-show to tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover: 31, with Rhea Ripley set to be part of the show.

There is no match currently scheduled for the pre-show of tonight’s event, but Ripley is going to be joining the pre-show where she is likely going to discuss her current feud with Raquel Gonzalez.

It was also revealed that Triple H will be conducting his usual post-show Q&A with McKenzie Mitchell.