Rhea Ripley Challenges Asuka To Championship Match At WrestleMania 37

A Nightmare awaits The Empress of Tomorrow at WrestleMania 37.

After Asuka defeated Peyton Royce in a non-title match on Raw, Rhea Ripley made her official Raw debut to confront the reigning champion. Ripley mentioned that Charlotte Flair is recovering from COVID-19, so she wanted make a challenge of her own: a title match at WrestleMania.

Asuka made it known that she doesn’t think Ripley is ready for her, but she went on to accept the challenge anyway.

Rhea Ripley made her WrestleMania debut last year as the first woman to defend the NXT Women’s Championship at the “Show of Shows.” Ripley dropped the title to Charlotte Flair, who could easily be inserted into the Raw Women’s Title picture if she’s cleared to compete in the next few weeks.

If all goes according to plan, this will mark the first time Asuka has defended a singles championship at WrestleMania. It’s also worth noting Asuka has yet to win a WrestleMania match. The stakes are high for this dream match.

WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card

WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley