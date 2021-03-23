Connect with us

WWE

Rhea Ripley Challenges Asuka To Championship Match At WrestleMania 37

Published

4 hours ago

on

A Nightmare awaits The Empress of Tomorrow at WrestleMania 37.

After Asuka defeated Peyton Royce in a non-title match on Raw, Rhea Ripley made her official Raw debut to confront the reigning champion. Ripley mentioned that Charlotte Flair is recovering from COVID-19, so she wanted make a challenge of her own: a title match at WrestleMania.


Asuka made it known that she doesn’t think Ripley is ready for her, but she went on to accept the challenge anyway.

Rhea Ripley made her WrestleMania debut last year as the first woman to defend the NXT Women’s Championship at the “Show of Shows.” Ripley dropped the title to Charlotte Flair, who could easily be inserted into the Raw Women’s Title picture if she’s cleared to compete in the next few weeks.

If all goes according to plan, this will mark the first time Asuka has defended a singles championship at WrestleMania. It’s also worth noting Asuka has yet to win a WrestleMania match. The stakes are high for this dream match.

WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card

WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Related Topics:

WWE

Two More Matches Confirmed For WrestleMania 37, Update On Night 1 & Night 2 Matches

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 22, 2021

By

Two more singles matches are now confirmed for WrestleMania 37.

During this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman defeated Elias in a Fastlane rematch. Afterward, Shane McMahon struck an unflinching Strowman with his crutch. As it turned out, Shane was faking his knee injury all along.


Strowman then grabbed a mic and issued a challenge to face Shane at WrestleMania. McMahon accepted and said he would face Strowman in whatever match The Monster Among Men wanted. Regardless, Shane is confident he will win.

Additionally, WWE has confirmed Randy Orton will face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, with Alexa Bliss in The Fiend’s corner of course. A stipulation is speculated to be added to the match, but WWE has yet to announce one.

WWE has clarified some of the matches that will take place on Night 1 and Night 2. Below is the updated lineup, now featuring eight matches overall.

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Match Card

WWE Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny (w/Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (w/John Morrison)

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Match Card

WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (w/Alexa Bliss)

Also confirmed for WrestleMania 37

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Continue Reading

WWE

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz Set For WrestleMania 37

Published

3 hours ago

on

Mar 22, 2021

By

Bad Bunny

After being featured on several WrestleMania 37 promotional posters, it is now confirmed that GRAMMY winner Bad Bunny will compete at WrestleMania 37.

During this week’s Raw, The Miz hosted a “WrestleMania edition” of MizTV alongside John Morrison where he officially issued a challenge to face Bad Bunny in a singles match as the biggest show of the year.


After Miz defeated Jeff Hardy, Bad Bunny whacked Miz with a guitar before accepting the bout.

It was previously assumed that Bad Bunny’s WrestleMania involvement would be a tag team match alongside Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison.

WWE could still make the change over the next few weeks as Priest was noticeably absent from Raw. The former NXT North American Champion is also featured on the WrestleMania poster and is advertised to be in Bad Bunny’s corner.

WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card

WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Bad Bunny (w/Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (w/John Morrison)

Continue Reading

WWE

Charlotte Flair Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19

Published

5 hours ago

on

Mar 22, 2021

By

Charlotte Flair

Rumors have been running rampant regarding Charlotte Flair’s status since Andrade was granted his WWE release on Sunday night. The former Women’s Champion, who is Andrade’s real-life fiancée, hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the March 15th episode of Monday Night Raw.

In an update, Flair clarified her status on Twitter Monday night by revealing she tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home.


Before her absence, Charlotte made it clear she wants to face Raw Women’s Champion Asuka at WrestleMania 37, which is now just under three weeks away. If she’s able to compete, it’s expected that Asuka vs. Charlotte will be book for the biggest show of the year.

It’s unknown at this time when The Queen will return to the ring. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

Continue Reading

Trending