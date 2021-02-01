It looks like Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley will be sticking around the WWE main roster following their impressive performances at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view this past Sunday night.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, Priest appearing in the men’s Rumble match and Ripley appearing in the women’s bout were meant to be the official main roster debuts for both Superstars.

At this time, there is no indication which brand either will land on going forward.

Ripley has spent some time away from NXT in the past. While reigning as the NXT Women’s Champion in early 2020, she appeared on Monday Night Raw challenging Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair. The two ended up having arguably the best match of WrestleMania 36 weekend, wherein Flair won the title from Ripley.

Both Rhea Ripley and Priest had extremely impressive performances in their respect Rumble matches on Sunday.

Ripley entered the bout at #14 and proceeded to eliminate seven competitors, including Alexa Bliss, Toni Storm, Charlotte Flair and WWE/TNA women’s legend Victoria. She made it to the final two in a great back-and-forth exchange with eventual 2021 winner Bianca Belair.

As for Damian Priest, while he didn’t make it quite as far as his fellow NXT call-up, he did manage to eliminate four Superstars including the returning Kane! He also assisted rapper Bad Bunny in performing a dive off the top rope to the floor, before being eliminated by Bobby Lashley.