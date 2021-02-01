WWE
News On Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest’s Main Roster Status Following Royal Rumble
It looks like Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley will be sticking around the WWE main roster following their impressive performances at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view this past Sunday night.
According to a report from PWInsider.com, Priest appearing in the men’s Rumble match and Ripley appearing in the women’s bout were meant to be the official main roster debuts for both Superstars.
At this time, there is no indication which brand either will land on going forward.
Ripley has spent some time away from NXT in the past. While reigning as the NXT Women’s Champion in early 2020, she appeared on Monday Night Raw challenging Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair. The two ended up having arguably the best match of WrestleMania 36 weekend, wherein Flair won the title from Ripley.
Our #WWENXT heart is conflicted. 😥
Toni Storm is OUT, but @RheaRipley_WWE is IN the #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/trfQVouXA7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
Both Rhea Ripley and Priest had extremely impressive performances in their respect Rumble matches on Sunday.
Ripley entered the bout at #14 and proceeded to eliminate seven competitors, including Alexa Bliss, Toni Storm, Charlotte Flair and WWE/TNA women’s legend Victoria. She made it to the final two in a great back-and-forth exchange with eventual 2021 winner Bianca Belair.
As for Damian Priest, while he didn’t make it quite as far as his fellow NXT call-up, he did manage to eliminate four Superstars including the returning Kane! He also assisted rapper Bad Bunny in performing a dive off the top rope to the floor, before being eliminated by Bobby Lashley.
Show them how we do it, @ArcherOfInfamy! 🏹 #RoyalRumble #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/A35yUMT7Ns
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
WWE
John Cena Shoots Down WrestleMania 37 Appearance: “There Is No Logistical Way”
Bad news for John Cena fans hoping to see the “Cenation” leader at WrestleMania 37.
The 16-time world champion spoke with Sports Illustrated this week to promote his upcoming Mountain Dew Major Melon commercial, which will air this Sunday during the Super Bowl.
Cena is currently in Vancouver working on the HBO Max series Peacemaker. He plays the titular character in a spinoff from The Suicide Squad movie arriving later this year. Both projects feature Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn at the helm.
Unfortunately, due to the show’s shooting schedule and the unique logistics of filming a project during the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like Cena jumping on a plane to Tampa this April is very unlikely.
Cena told SI’s Justin Barrasso, “Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July.”
To be fair we are talking about pro-wrestling, so there’s always the chance Cena will find a way to make a surprise appearance somehow. If not, this will be the first time since WrestleMania X8 in 2002 that he does not appear at the company’s biggest event of the year.
WWE
Carlito Sticking Around WWE Following Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance?
Update: Carlito did in fact return to the company during the Men’s Royal Rumble match.
A former Intercontinental Champion is currently backstage at the WWE ThunderDome. Leave this article immediately if you want to avoid SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Still with us?
Former WWE United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colon is currently backstage at the ThunderDome for tonight’s pay-per-view and is slated to appear in the men’s Royal Rumble match.
According to a report from PWInsider.com, there’s been talk backstage today that Carlito will also be at Monday Night Raw tomorrow evening, and that he could even be in line for a job as a producer with the company.
Carlito was originally announced for Raw Legends Night earlier this month, and shown in some of the advertising, but did not appear on the show.
Editorials
Match Of The Month: The Top 10 WWE Matches (January, 2021)
Welcome to our newest monthly feature, ‘Match Of The Month.’ Within this feature, I shall be taking a look back at my personal top 10 matches of each month throughout the year from WWE. This will bring together bouts from all of WWE’s flagship shows, PPVs, and special events, providing fans with 10 fantastic matches to seek out and watch if they missed them! So, without wasting any more time, let’s get into the 10 best matches from January!
News On Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest’s Main Roster Status Following Royal Rumble
John Cena Shoots Down WrestleMania 37 Appearance: “There Is No Logistical Way”
Carlito Sticking Around WWE Following Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance?
Match Of The Month: The Top 10 WWE Matches (January, 2021)
Carlito Discusses WWE Royal Rumble Return & Working With No Fans
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Young Bucks Confront Don Callis
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
Results21 hours ago
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
-
WWE2 days ago
Major Names Revealed As First Two Entrants In Men’s Royal Rumble Match
-
WWE1 day ago
Killam’s 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Tier List (Men’s Edition)
-
WWE4 hours ago
Carlito Sticking Around WWE Following Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance?
-
WWE1 day ago
Rey Mysterio Chooses His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling
-
WWE1 day ago
Bruce Prichard Reflects On Shane McMahon Leaving WWE In 2009
-
WWE18 hours ago
Edge Goes The Distance, Wins 2021 WWE Royal Rumble From The Number One Spot
-
WWE7 hours ago
Christian Discusses What’s Next Following His WWE Royal Rumble Return