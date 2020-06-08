Rhea Ripley Is Glad That NXT Wrestlers Are Now In The Audience

WWE recently made the decision to add NXT and Performance Center recruits to its shows as ‘fans’ and Rhea Ripley is pleased about the decision.

WWE had previously not had anybody at ringside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company has since followed AEW’s lead in having wrestlers at ringside to provide a little bit of an atmosphere for the shows.

When speaking with The Mirror UK, the ex-NXT Women’s Champion admitted she’s glad that there are people at ringside now, mainly because she makes a lot of random noises when she wrestles and now it’s less awkward.

“I think just vocalizing things. I’ve always been vocal in my matches, and I’ve always made a lot of noises, a lot of random noises,” Ripley admits. “It’s really awkward with no people in there, so I’m glad the NXT peeps are in the crowd now, because it’s very awkward, very quiet and so I felt like I needed to be louder. Sometimes that came across a little bit weird to people, but I’m just trying to make it as entertaining as I can.”

Having NXT talent work as the fans isn’t something that everyone loves though. Tommaso Ciampa had previously been vocal in questioning the decision to have them as it doesn’t put the brand on the same pedestal as WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, as their rosters aren’t working as ‘fans’ for the WWE NXT tapings.

Rhea Ripley came up short in her most recent performance at WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House as Io Shirai pinned her to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.