Rhea Ripley Reacts To Her WrestleMania 36 Loss: “If You Ask Me, I Still Win”

Rhea Ripley was dethroned as NXT Women’s Champion at night-two of WWE WrestleMania 36, but she is looking at the experience with a positive attitude.

Ripley was defeated by Charlotte Flair in one of the weekends most impressive matches, but Rhea has reacted to the defeat with pride.

The former champion took to Twitter to remember back to last year where she attended her first WrestleMania, watching, stuck in a “moon boot,” as she was injured. She states that because she got to walk down as champion at WrestleMania, in her opinion, she still wins.