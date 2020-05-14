Rhea Ripley Returning To Action & Interim NXT Cruiserweight Tournament Matches Set For 5/20 WWE NXT

For the first time since WWE WrestleMania 36, Rhea Ripley will be back in action next week on WWE NXT as she goes one on one with Io Shirai.

Ripley returned to WWE last week, attacking Charlotte Flair after her NXT Women’s Championship match with Shirai. However, Shirai wasn’t pleased to see Ripley getting involved in her business and as both women push for the title, they will come to blows next week.

The final group matches in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament will take place as well.

Drake Maverick will be competing against KUSHIDA where he will have to score a win to force a three-way tie for first place between them two and Jake Atlas, which would keep his WWE career alive for another week, despite the fact he has been officially released.

In the other group, El Hijo Del Fantasma will compete against Akira Tozawa where the winner will advance to the finals as the Grop B winner.