Rhea Ripley Reveals She Wanted Bianca Belair To Tattoo Her During Their Storyline

The feud between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair was a fun one that led into the WarGames match where Ripley and her team overcame the odds against Shayna Baszler squad.
The match itself was very entertaining and it turns out that the former NXT Women’s Champion had planned a fun spot within the match. Ripley appeared on Flash Morgan Webster’s Wrestling Friends podcast where she revealed the idea she had in mind.
“I wanted to plan a spot with Bianca. I didn’t know how it was going to work, but I wanted to make it work,” recalls Ripley. “I wanted to get a battery-powered tattoo gun and I wanted Bianca to rip the fishnet in my pants and I wanted Bianca to tattoo lips on my leg while everyone held me down. I wanted it so bad. They were like, ‘I don’t know if that’s hygienic.’ Yeah, true.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)