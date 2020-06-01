Rhea Ripley Reveals She Wanted Bianca Belair To Tattoo Her During Their Storyline

The feud between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair was a fun one that led into the WarGames match where Ripley and her team overcame the odds against Shayna Baszler squad.

The match itself was very entertaining and it turns out that the former NXT Women’s Champion had planned a fun spot within the match. Ripley appeared on Flash Morgan Webster’s Wrestling Friends podcast where she revealed the idea she had in mind.