Rhea Ripley Says Her WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Gave Her A Confidence Boost

Even though Rhea Ripley fell short of the mark at WWE WrestleMania 36 against Charlotte Flair as she lost the NXT Women’s Championship, the match was one of the strongest from the weekend.

It was a standout performance from Ripley who was making her debut at The Grandest Stage Of Them All and she recently revealed in an interview with PWInsider.com, Ripley stated she got some great praise for her performance.