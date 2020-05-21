Rhea Ripley Says Her WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Gave Her A Confidence Boost

Even though Rhea Ripley fell short of the mark at WWE WrestleMania 36 against Charlotte Flair as she lost the NXT Women’s Championship, the match was one of the strongest from the weekend.
It was a standout performance from Ripley who was making her debut at The Grandest Stage Of Them All and she recently revealed in an interview with PWInsider.com, Ripley stated she got some great praise for her performance.
“I absolutely loved it. I enjoyed it thoroughly, even though it was super weird with no crowd. And it was the first time that I had competed or just come out in front of no crowd. It was super strange, but at the same time, like WrestleMania is WrestleMania and it was still a huge moment for me in my career; to be able to share that and share the ring was no one other than Charlotte Flair was just incredible. To have so much praise on that match after we did it, it was just insane to think that I’m 23 years old, I’ve been wrestling for eight years and I was just on WrestleMania. Everyone telling me that I just absolutely killed it. Man, it was definitely a confidence boost. And I was so happy that I legit, like I don’t cry, but I cried. I sat down and I teared up. I was just sobbing. It’s just like an overwhelming feeling of just pride and stress just being lifted, but it was amazing,” Ripley said.