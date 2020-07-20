Ric Flair Admits He Wants To Wrestle For The 24/7 Championship

Despite being retired, Ric Flair is still keen to potentially wrestle one more match before calling time on his career, with a 24/7 Title match on his mind.

The Nature Boy has been back on television regularly recently as part of Randy Orton’s return to being the Legend Killer. Ric Flair has been working by Orton’s side, and the two men have recently had a small feud with R-Truth.

While it hasn’t meant much to Orton’s character, for Ric Flair, it has got him thinking about having a potential title shot against the 24/7 Champion. When speaking with Busted Open Radio, Flair admitted he has asked WWE about getting a title shot.