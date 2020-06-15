Ric Flair, New Title Match, McIntyre In Action & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw:

— Asuka defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Nia Jax in a WWE Backlash rematch

— “Nature Boy” Ric Flair to make an appearance!

— WWE Champion Drew McIntyre teams with 24/7 Champion R-Truth against Bobby Lashley & MVP in tag team action

— Rey Mysterio & Dominik will answer Seth Rollins’ invitation to Raw.

— Randy Orton will kick off the show following his 45-minute victory over Edge at WWE Backlash in the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”.

Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw at 8PM ET.