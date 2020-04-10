Ric Flair Confirmed As The Next Broken Skull Sessions Guest

WWE has announced the next episode of the popular Broken Skull Sessions with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, as Ric Flair joins him as the guest.

Previous guests have included The Undertaker, Kane, and Big Show, and now the Nature Boy will be joining the Texas Rattlesnake. The two men are well-known to be good friends and it should make for a fantastic episode.

WWE has given a small clip from the two of them together as Flair plays a game of word association with Austin, which you can see below. The full Broken Skull Sessions will air on the WWE Network this Sunday.