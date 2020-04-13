Ric Flair Discusses The “I’m Sorry, I Love You” WrestleMania Moment

The Nature Boy, Ric Flair recently spoke with TalkSPORT about his classic retirement match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

The match is one of the greatest in WrestleMania history, and it is well remembered for the classic “I’m sorry, I love you” line from HBK before he dealt the final blow. Flair revealed that the moment wasn’t rehearsed as he discussed how much it meant to him.

“Yes [it’s my favorite WrestleMania moment], by far,” Flair admitted. “And that wasn’t rehearsed, that wasn’t even discussed. That was just raw, pure emotion. He knew that I didn’t want to leave. I think Vince knew that too, but it was time.”

Flair then went on to discuss how he continued to wrestle after the retirement match, admitting he wishes that hadn’t happened.

“I wish that I had never wrestled again and that was my last match. But, I think I’ve outlived [that work]thanks to the things I did after that and hopefully, it will be remembered as the last thing I did in wrestling. Besides working with my daughter which has been a tremendous treat for me.”