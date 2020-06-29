Ric Flair Doesn’t Believe He Ever Had A Great WrestleMania Match

The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he discussed his history at WrestleMania and his confidence issues.
The recent clip of Triple H talking to The Undertaker, telling him to remember who he was became very popular during The Undertaker: The Last Ride series, but Flair admitted that The Game was also doing that for him.
“Oh my God; you have no idea. I can’t put it into words. You know, the dressing room was a long ways from where everybody was and my go-to guy for a pat on the back was Hunter and he was on the other side of the building [laughs],” Flair said of WrestleMania X8. “Trust me, long before he was saying to Taker, ‘You know who the F you are, right?’ He would say that to me long before Taker. I texted him, ‘You’re not the only guy he said that too.’
“I can remember The Rock walked over to me. He’s getting ready to go to the ring with Hogan for what was a phenomenal part of our history and he goes over to me and he said, ‘I heard you’re taking a big bump tonight. Be careful out there.’ I went, ‘Ok. Did you just say that to me? You’re in the main event.’ Like I’m going to take a Superplex but I mean, I appreciate it. It’s funny how things catch you off guard, right,” said Flair.
Despite his match with The Undertaker, Ric Flair admitted he didn’t actually think that he ever had a great WrestleMania match during his career.
“No, I don’t think I had a good Mania match. Nothing that Ric Flair could deliver on. I think I could have been really good with Randy [Savage] but he was so preoccupied,” Flair said of his match vs. Savage at WrestleMania VIII. “That was the last time he and Liz were together. That day was the last time they were together – they went their separate ways. They weren’t living together at that time. I’m not 100 percent sure on what the exact living conditions were but, to my knowledge, they weren’t together and Randy was so upset. We got through it and it was okay. But I would never want to be remembered for that match by any means.”
When asked about his retirement match with Shawn Michaels, Flair admitted that the big problem was that he had zero confidence heading into that one.
“Well, that would be my favorite with Shawn, of course. But, once again, I had no self-confidence going into that ring and he made it so easy for me. But once again, I walked out of that ring saying to myself, ‘Why couldn’t I have been me for just 30 minutes?’ I don’t have any aches or pains. I already know that I’m a cosmetic nightmare walking in, so that’s on your mind.
“But to be so preoccupied with not being good that you forget something that you normally do – I wasn’t in it. Afterwards I was great. I had a couple of beers and I was Ric Flair. But it’s one of those things that’s impossible to explain and I’ve tried a thousand times. Until you’ve felt that that sensation of a lack of self-confidence… Right now, Wendy’s sitting with me and Wendy talks to me like Hunter used to. ‘You need to know who you are…’ But if I had had someone with the approach that Wendy has with me, you know, where I was happy and content and in love and that was one side of my life I could lean on rather than trying to be Ric Flair all the time, I would have been so much better for so much longer.”