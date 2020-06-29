Ric Flair Doesn’t Believe He Ever Had A Great WrestleMania Match

Speaking of his WrestleMania clash with The Deadman, Ric Flair revealed that The Rock actually spoke to him right before going out.

“I can remember The Rock walked over to me. He’s getting ready to go to the ring with Hogan for what was a phenomenal part of our history and he goes over to me and he said, ‘I heard you’re taking a big bump tonight. Be careful out there.’ I went, ‘Ok. Did you just say that to me? You’re in the main event.’ Like I’m going to take a Superplex but I mean, I appreciate it. It’s funny how things catch you off guard, right,” said Flair.

Despite his match with The Undertaker, Ric Flair admitted he didn’t actually think that he ever had a great WrestleMania match during his career.

“No, I don’t think I had a good Mania match. Nothing that Ric Flair could deliver on. I think I could have been really good with Randy [Savage] but he was so preoccupied,” Flair said of his match vs. Savage at WrestleMania VIII. “That was the last time he and Liz were together. That day was the last time they were together – they went their separate ways. They weren’t living together at that time. I’m not 100 percent sure on what the exact living conditions were but, to my knowledge, they weren’t together and Randy was so upset. We got through it and it was okay. But I would never want to be remembered for that match by any means.”

When asked about his retirement match with Shawn Michaels, Flair admitted that the big problem was that he had zero confidence heading into that one.