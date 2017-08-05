Ric Flair Names The Four Best Performers in WWE Today

Ric Flair recently spoke with GameSpot, as he was promoting ESPN’s upcoming 30 for 30 on his life and career.

In the interview, Flair was asked to name the best performer in WWE, and instead of picking just one, he named four: Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and, of course, his daughter Charlotte Flair.

“It’s one of four people: Randy Orton, A.J. Styles, my daughter, and Seth Rollins. I didn’t even have to think twice about that.

“Orton is just one of the most gifted guys I’ve ever seen. Orton brings the whole package. He’s 6’4?, phenomenal body, he’s a good talker and a phenomenal in-ring performer. Seth Rollins is the same, just a little bit smaller. A.J. is close to being Shawn Michaels in terms of work ethic. He’s really good and his interviews have gotten better. And then, my daughter. I’m not pushing her. She doesn’t need me to push her. You’ve seen her, she’s real good. The other girls just have a hard time keeping up with her.”