Ric Flair Names The Three Best Women’s Superstars In WWE

Ric Flair has recently been involved in the women’s division with Lacey Evans and his daughter, and he’s named the three best in WWE now.

The Nature Boy was speaking with FOX Sports when he was asked which members of the women’s division are the best, with Ric naming three wrestlers.

“Charlotte, I’ve said it right on TV: She’s the greatest female wrestler of all time. I’m qualified to say that because I’ve seen ’em all. I wish she would get the credit she deserves. I give Sasha Banks all the credit in the world. She’s a working fool. I mean, she is. She is that good. I’d put Asuka right there, too. But people are going to say, ‘Well, she’s not colorful enough.’ Right? In terms of technical skills, Asuka’s right there. Don’t let me leave her off. People are going to go, ‘She’s not colorful enough. She doesn’t speak English.’ Which is bulls— . The three of them are right there, boy.”

Flair has been working with Evans as of late as her manager. However, Evans revealed on WWE Raw this week that she is pregnant (which is legitimate), so it’s unknown what his role will be moving forwards.