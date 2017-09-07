Ric Flair Parting Ways With Management Group

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced he would be parting ways from his management team, Melinda Morris Zanoni and Legacy Talent Entertainment, LLC. Flair also said he will be announcing his new team tomorrow
As of Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, I have parted ways with Melinda Morris Zanoni and Legacy Talent Entertainment, LLC. I Will Announce New
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 7, 2017
Representation Tomorrow. I'm looking forward to the new beginning and the great opportunities that await me. WOOOOO!
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 7, 2017
