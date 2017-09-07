Ric Flair Parting Ways With Management Group

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced he would be parting ways from his management team, Melinda Morris Zanoni and Legacy Talent Entertainment, LLC. Flair also said he will be announcing his new team tomorrow

