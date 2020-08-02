Ric Flair Reveals He Is Trying To Be In Randy Orton’s Corner At WWE SummerSlam

The Nature Boy, Ric Flair recently spoke with TVInsider about his recent run alongside Randy Orton, admitting he wants to be at WWE SummerSlam.

Ric Flair has been working by his side since WWE Backlash, although he hasn’t been on television recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has surged recently in Florida, and Flair’s wife, Wendy, had confirmed positive for the virus, which led to WWE taking precautions by keeping Flair at home.

However, that doesn’t mean that the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer wants to be stuck at home. He admitted that there is a legitimate relationship between him and the Viper, and he wants to be at WWE SummerSlam if WWE will approve it.

“The thing with Orton is it’s a real-life story. His dad and I have been friends since the ’70s. We probably started around the same time. I watched Randy grow up. I was there the day he came up with Dave [Bautista] in Evolution. I don’t know if I would have that same impact on a lot of people. I certainly would love the opportunity, but I think it would have to be one of those scenarios. I’m trying to get me to manage Randy against [Drew] McIntyre [at SummerSlam]. I don’t know. I haven’t heard back, but it’s not because I’m not trying,” said Flair.

Randy Orton will be competing against Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam for the WWE Championship.