Ric Flair Reveals Who He Believes Are The Two Best Wrestlers Today

The Nature Boy, Ric Flair was a recent guest on WWE’s The Bump where he spoke about wrestling today and he named who the best are right now.

Flair first spoke about how he doesn’t think wrestlers are able to have as much fun today due to social media, adding that he tries to bring joy when he returns to WWE backstage.

“I hate that the kids aren’t having as much fun as they used to,” Flair shared. “If they can’t have fun, smile, and talk about other facets of their life with others, then they’re under [too much]pressure. If they can’t find that level of comfort in their downtime, and they’re not possessed with tweeting, texting, or being upset with somebody else, to me, it would be impossible to work under those conditions.” Flair continued, “When I go [to WWE shows], I love to play around. I want to make people smile. I want people to say, ‘God, it’s fun to have Ric here.’ If I ever found out that people don’t want me to be there, it would break my heart. I just want to make people laugh.”

Flair then spoke about how honored he was to hear both Jim Ross and Dusty Rhodes claim he was the best of all time.

“When Jim Ross got inducted into the Hall of Fame – keep in mind that Jim has called matches for everyone from Ted DiBiase, Junkyard Dog, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Hunter [Triple H], Undertaker, Hulk, everybody – when Jim Ross said that I was the greatest wrestler he had ever called a match for upon his induction, I thought that was about as cool as cool could be,” Flair exclaimed. “Same with Dusty [Rhodes] during his induction.”

However, while many believe Flair is the best of all time, the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about who he believes are the best wrestlers currently working.

“I know I have to be careful about what I say, but I’m not going to pull back the reigns on Charlotte,” Flair stated. “I do think that Randy Orton is one of the best workers in the business today. It’s easy to name five guys, but there is only one guy and one girl who is the best. Randy and Charlotte are the best. They’ve worked their ass off to get there.” “Can you believe Randy has been here for 18 years? He’s on top, and he just turned 39, or something like that,” Flair claimed. “It’s absurd. Charlotte has been here for five years. As I said, she’s been the champion 12 times, or whatever it is. There could have been 30 girls who could’ve been the champion 12 times. There’s a reason why they made her the champion once.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.