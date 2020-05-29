Ric Flair Reveals Who He Thinks Charlotte’s Greatest Opponents Are

The Nature Boy, Ric Flair has always been Charlotte Flair’s number one fan, and during a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com the wrestling legend spoke about how she’s already performing the best matches.

“The only enemy that she would have in the business is her greatness. Because from the day she came up – and this isn’t just my opinion – first it was her and Sasha and Paige. But not only has she been on top, she has been arguably in the best match of every calendar year,” said Flair. “Whether it be Asuka at WrestleMania, Sasha in Hell in a Cell, or her and Bayley or her in NXT… it’s not a question of how good the match will be, it’s will it be the best of the night?”

Flair then went on to talk about who he thinks Charlotte’s greatest rival is so far in her WWE career.

“Snoop Dogg and I were talking the other day and I have to still go with Sasha. When I see Sasha, I call her Ricky Steamboat,” revealed Flair. “I go, ‘How you doing Ricky?’ They have this unbelievable chemistry. The only argument between the two of them is who’s gonna be the bad guy because they both like that role. Whichever way they do it, they make incredible music and have incredible matches. I could watch them wrestle for 30-40 minutes without taking a deep breath. “By the time she’s done, she’ll have 3-4 people like with me and Dusty, Sting, Harley Race and Ricky Steamboat. What I keep telling her is that she’s being measured against greatness every time. She’s held in that regard and esteem. She looks at it as, ‘I’m just gonna go out there and have the best match.’