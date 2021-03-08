WWE
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Wants To Break His World Title Record
The Nature Boy, Ric Flair recently spoke about his World Title record as he revealed to WrestlingInc.com who he’d like to see break it.
While some people don’t want to see the record be broken, Flair believes that everything is meant to be broken at some point. Right now, John Cena is tied with Flair at 16 World Titles, while Randy Orton has 14 to his name. When it comes to who he wants to see break it, both Randy and John were two names that he spoke about, as well as his daughter, Charlotte.
“I think every record’s meant to be broken, number one,” Flair noted. “I couldn’t be prouder. I think the world of them both. To be honest with you, I would like to see my daughter break it. Randy Orton has expressed the sentiment to me too. Who knows? It’s funny because I would love to see Randy break it. John, I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to John breaking it, but I think the person that breaks it needs to be a full-time performer, just because I think it’s better for the company, not that it matters who the individual is.
“I got all 16 of them in 20 years. It’s hard to imagine, but I can see John, Randy or Charlotte doing it. I will say to her sometimes there are so many big matches for her. There’s another huge match with her and Sasha [Banks], another huge match with her and Bianca Belair [and] another huge match with her and Rhea Ripley if they have the time. They certainly have the chemistry if they have the opportunity to build those. That’s just to name a couple. Ashley will be the best at this as long as she wants to be, health being a big factor.”
Flair went on to talk about the importance of staying healthy, especially if someone wants to break his record.
“You need to be able to stay in good health and stay in great shape. She does. You can’t take days off. Randy had some injuries that he came back from. Those shoulders have held up for him. There was a time, I think, where they were career-threatening injuries, his shoulder, but he’s been great. He’s healthy. He takes good care of himself, and John, of course, is a physical specimen, second to none. Same as I think of Ashley.”
Another wrestler that the Nature Boy had praise for was The Miz, who Flair managed for a brief period, which led to Miz doing his finisher.
“I have nothing but respect for him,” Flair expressed. “He is a guy that’s come up and been… he is incredibly passionate about this business, and he cares so much. And even watching him last night walking around talking to himself for a half hour preparing for the interview. I know that he’s had obstacles here. He’s overcome them all. He’s happily married. He’s got two kids, and there’s always going to be a place for a guy like him because he’s just that good a guy.
“And the thing that I tell a lot of people is if you can take all the stuff they give you and somehow turn it into something that becomes entertaining, something that you can make entertaining, even if you don’t like it, you’ll be here forever. They’re not going to hand you the boat everyday. There will be days when they’re going to say, ‘I need you to do this.’ You’re going to go, ‘I can’t do that.’ Find a way to do it. You’re not gone. It’s just, why not? They made all this money, and they ask you to do something. It took me forever to get used to it, but once I did… they put me in an insane asylum at WCW!”
Paul Wight Discusses The Difference Between The AEW & WWE Locker Rooms
Paul Wight spoke with the media after AEW Revolution where he compared the locker room of both WWE and AEW.
Wight is one of AEW’s newest signings, but he has been able to see what the locker room is like for his new company, and he has been impressed by what he’s seen so far. Wight believes that the atmosphere is totally different between WWE and AEW, with his new company being a lot more supportive.
“The atmosphere is completely different. I think anytime you start over new somewhere, it’s automatically going to be refreshing, but even more so here. The support – the one thing that is different here that I really enjoy, is the support. And the fight that the talent has over here for respect, recognition, and the drive. That’s the heart of professional wrestling and when you’re doing entertainment. You want a locker room that – it’s not guys stepping on each other’s toes, cutting each other’s throat to get a position. You want a team where everybody is trying to get over and everybody’s trying to put the best possible product for the fans. And that kind of environment I thrive on and I love this environment. I haven’t seen a locker room this kind of positive energy in a long, long, long time.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcription)
The New Day Reveal Why Big E Throws His Jacket At Corey Graves
In an exclusive clip from Big E’s WWE 24, The New Day explained why he throws his jacket onto Corey Graves before matches.
Big E’s entrances are always full of passion and excitement, and often it leads to him taking off his ring jacket as he lanches at Corey Graves, in a hilarious manner.
Corey himself spoke about the situation, admitting he doesn’t really know how it all started, but he thinks it could be just because he said disparaging things about the group on commentary.
“I honestly don’t know what the genesis of the coat throwing was much beyond the fact that I said disparaging things about The New Day,” Graves said. “Big E and the guys decided to take it upon themselves to get a little bit of vengeance in their own sort of way. They just made sure it happened on national television.”
Xavier Woods spoke about the situation, saying it started from throwing pancakes at Graves and it was just a natural progression to get to the jacket.
“Big E threw his jacket at Corey Graves when we do our entrances, because it was funny to him,” Xavier Woods recalled. “We were hitting him with pancakes before. And he wanted to up the ante. So, the logical progression would be, ‘Let me throw this bulky, heavy-ass jacket.’”
Big E himself spoke about the situation, stating he does it simply because he finds it amusing, which he continues to do it.
“I think I threw my jacket at him and no one really said anything,” Big E said. “It was like, ‘This makes me laugh, I’m gonna keep doing it.’ … There’s not much rhyme or reason, except it was funny to me. Then I just kept doing it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Big E will be making his return to WWE SmackDown this week where he will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews.
Beth Phoenix Discusses Commentating Remotely: “I Am So Grateful For That”
Throughout the pandemic, Beth Phoenix has been able to do her WWE NXT commentary remotely, from home instead of at the WWE PC.
While Phoenix has since returned to live commentary in-person, she has spoken SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, discussing what commentating from home was like, admitting she was grateful for the opportunity at that time.
“So, first of all, it took a team of people. From the tech side, production, the other broadcasters. Not to mention everybody bending over backwards to keep myself and my family safe. My mom has extreme heart issues and so me being able to work remotely truly kept my family safe. Adam had just gotten hurt, so he was rehabbing. It was just a really difficult time, as it was for everybody, for my family over the summer and into the fall. So for them, for WWE to give me the opportunity to work remotely, I am so grateful for that.
That being said, it was challenging for me, but not nearly as challenging as it was for those at the desk that were trying to navigate this. You know the wifi bar on your phone, how that can impose anxiety? Imagine that during a live TakeOver. Like watching my wifi bar. So it took a whole team of people to make that happen. Really, being at the forefront of technology for that. I can’t send out enough thank you’s for that and I’ve tried to tell everybody in person, but I’m going to send one more giant thank you for everybody that worked hard so that I could do that remote at home.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
