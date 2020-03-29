Ric Flair Reveals WWE & The Rock Are Making A Biopic On His Career

The Nature Boy, Ric Flair has revealed that a biopic on his career is being made as WWE is working together with The Rock to put things together.

The Rock’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions created the fantastic, “Fighting With My Family,” which is based on Paige and her family. According to Flair, he is now working with WWE to help make a movie on his own career.

Flair told Busted Open Radio:

“I’ve talked to Dwayne [Johnson] and Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia and they’re gonna collaborate for all this stuff and make a movie with the WWE with me, with Sue Levinson, who now is with WWE and is doing a fabulous job, and Sue’s got a great background. As soon as everything gets rolling again, I’m going to make that movie.”

H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcriptions.