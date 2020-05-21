Don’t expect Ric Flair to join his fellow Horsemen in All Elite Wrestling, now or in the future. The “Nature Boy” posted a photo on Twitter this week revealing that he has signed a new contract with WWE.

Flair stated, “Limousine Riding, Jet Flying, Styling and Profiling… Then, Now, Forever with WWE! WOOOOO!” The exact length of his new contract is unknown, but with news that The Undertaker semi-recently signed what is essentially a lifetime deal with the company, it’s likely the two-time Hall of Famer has been locked down for quite some time.