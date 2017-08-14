Ric Flair Has Successful Surgery, Not Heart Related

– Ric Flair had successful surgery today, which turned out to be a not heart related issue. Flair’s manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment took to Twitter and posted the following update:
Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy
— MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017
WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund also noted on Facebook that Flair was having “colon surgery.” He wrote the following:
I’ve heard nothing on the outcome of Ric Flairs colon surgery this afternoon but the outpouring of prayers and love re-enforce that he definitely is “THE MAN”.
[…] WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remains in critical condition at an Atlanta hospital, following colon surgery yesterday to remove a blockage. The blockage is the cause of a number of health issues which followed for […]
[…] noted earlier, reports of the type of surgery may have come from a Tweet by Gene Okerlund, who did mention Flair having the surgery in a recent […]
[…] a previous report indicating that Ric Flair had surgery on his colon turned out to be incorrect, Gene Okerlund mistakenly said colon on social media […]
Flair is one of the few foundational pillars from the 1970’s of the “bridge” from the Bruno Sammartino era to the Hulk Hogan Era and through the Stone Cold era to present in sports entertainment.
The countless and nameless wrestlers made-up the roadway to what we enjoy today and all deserve props.
“Stylin’ and Proflin'” at its very best. A person who nailed his job everyday, paid respects to his predecessors, and was sincere when putting his successors ahead of himself: when others couldn’t or wouldn’t.
There are a lot of cool wrestlers and a dozen iconic wrestlers. Then are 4 that need their face chiseled on Mount Rushmore. The “Nature Boy” gets my vote for the first. Hoping Ric Flair recovers for one more, “Whooooooooooo!”
Best to his family, friends , handlers and fans!