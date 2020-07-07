Ric Flair Thinks WWE Dropped The Ball With Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 33

The Nature Boy, Ric Flair recently spoke with Metro.co.uk where he spoke about how WWE used Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 33.

The Big Dog defeated The Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania that year, but Ric Flair doesn’t believe that they made the most of the situation afterwards.

“All I thought about was, “God dang, Roman just got the hottest tag in the history of the business!” To me, when Mark hauled up his stuff, put it in the middle of the ring and walked out. The next day, on Raw, Roman couldn’t talk! I thought to myself, man, I’ve been in a lot in my life but if I’d had that hot tag brother, I could’ve rode that forever.” said Ric Flair, “I don’t know what happened! But that was the hottest tag in the history of the business! That’s made the thing with Brock beating him pale, in terms of emotion!’”