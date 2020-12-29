WWE
Ric Flair Wants To See Triple H Have A “Huge Retirement Match”
Ric Flair recently spoke about how highly he views Triple H in terms of his legendary status, hoping he gets a big retirement match.
The Nature Boy spoke with WWE UK to promote the upcoming Legend’s Night episode of WWE Raw, which Ric will be part of. But when it comes to legends, Flair believes that Triple H exemplifies the word more than anybody.
“He exemplifies ‘Legend’ more than anybody because he is not only a great performer, he has studied the business, he is a historian,” stressed Flair. “He probably knows more about the business than I do and I’ve been in it 30 years longer than he has.”
Flair continued, “He [Triple H] came into it with a knowledge of it that I hadn’t seen anybody at his age come into the business with. He was respectful every day and it was fun to see someone that just loved to be in the ring and loved the business. He became a great worker and he has also taken that with him and has become an intricate part of the company.”
Ric Flair also spoke about how he hopes that Triple H will get a big retirement match at some point in the future.
“I’m actually hoping to see him have a huge retirement match, if he even elects to retire in the future,” said Flair. He deserves every bit of it and all the recognition to go with it.” [h/t Inside The Ropes]
Current Betting Odds For The WWE Royal Rumble Matches
The WWE Royal Rumble is now right around the corner, with two of the biggest matches of the year taking place.
So far, only two names are confirmed for both matches, with Daniel Bryan and Bobby Lashley having officially entered the men’s Rumble, while Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are set to be part of the women’s match.
BetOnline has kindly sent across the current odds for the upcoming matches, revealing who the favorites are, as well as some surprise outsiders.
Men’s Royal Rumble Winner
Big E – 3/1
Edge – 3/1
Goldberg – 3/1
Brock Lesnar – 5/1
Keith Lee – 5/1
AJ Styles – 10/1
Kevin Owens – 10/1
Daniel Bryan – 12/1
Roman Reigns – 12/1
The Rock – 12/1
Bray Wyatt – 16/1
Drew McIntyre – 16/1
Jey Uso – 18/1
Braun Strowman – 20/1
CM Punk – 22/1
Adam Cole – 25/1
Matt Riddle – 25/1
Seth Rollins – 25/1
John Cena – 28/1
Aleister Black – 33/1
Andrade – 33/1
Bobby Lashley – 33/1
Finn Balor – 33/1
Karrion Kross – 33/1
Lars Sullivan – 33/1
Otis – 33/1
Baron Corbin – 40/1
Buddy Murphy – 40/1
Kofi Kingston – 40/1
Mustafa Ali – 40/1
Randy Orton – 40/1
Samoa Joe – 40/1
Apollo Crews – 50/1
Conor McGregor – 50/1
Jeff Hardy – 50/1
Johnny Gargano – 50/1
Ricochet – 50/1
Sheamus – 50/1
Shinsuke Nakamura – 50/1
The Miz – 50/1
Tommasso Ciampa – 50/1
Tyson Fury – 50/1
Walter – 50/1
Xavier Woods – 50/1
Angel Garza – 66/1
Dominik Mysterio – 66/1
Elias – 66/1
Pete Dunne – 66/1
Rey Mysterio – 66/1
Christian – 80/1
Kane – 80/1
The Undertaker – 80/1
Triple H – 80/1
Stone Cold Steve Austin – 100/1
Shane McMahon – 125/1
Vince McMahon – 250/1
Women’s Royal Rumble Winner
Bianca Belair – 9/2
Rhea Ripley – 5/1
Alexa Bliss – 6/1
Ronda Rousey – 7/1
Shayna Baszler – 8/1
Becky Lynch – 9/1
Bayley – 10/1
Charlotte Flair – 12/1
Sasha Banks – 14/1
Nia Jax – 16/1
Asuka – 20/1
Io Shirai – 20/1
Paige – 20/1
Carmella – 25/1
Lacey Evans – 25/1
Lana – 25/1
Mandy Rose – 25/1
Peyton Royce – 25/1
Eva Marie – 33/1
Liv Morgan – 33/1
Nikki Cross – 33/1
Ruby Riott – 33/1
Sonya Deville – 33/1
Toni Storm – 33/1
Candice LeRae – 40/1
Naomi – 40/1
Natalya – 40/1
Dakota Kai – 50/1
Dana Brooke – 50/1
Ember Moon – 50/1
Mia Yim – 50/1
Tegan Nox – 50/1
Billy Kay – 66/1
Chelsea Green – 66/1
Mercedes Martinez – 66/1
Sarah Logan – 66/1
Tamina – 66/1
Piper Niven – 80/1
Trish Stratus – 80/1
Kelly Kelly – 100/1
Lita – 100/1
Stephanie McMahon – 150/1
Pat McAfee Responds To Reports He Has Been Written Off WWE NXT
There had been reports that Pat McAfee is going to be written off television for a while, and he has responded to that himself.
The report had been made by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, who claimed WWE had pulled McAfee for now, which was a decision he didn’t make himself, although he did note there was no heat between the two parties.
This led to a lot of reports about him being pulled from television, which McAfee responded to, stating that he thinks he got fired on Christmas.
I think I got fired on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/FOTP1A1qTH
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 26, 2020
After a fan then took a shot at McAfee online, and during his radio show, Pat took the time to respond to him and the recent reports in detail.
#PatIDontWantToOverreactBUT NXT did the right thing to can you on XMAS. They're tired of cleaning spray tan off the canvas. Get some sun son.
— BennyButz (@BenGTaylor1) December 28, 2020
“Hey Benny Butz, get off my ass, dude,” said McAfee. “I tried to get some sun, son, but Indiana doesn’t have any for like five or six months, what do you want from me? I’m super caucasian, I become red easily. I have a tanning bed in my house, but I got third-degree burns from the first time I laid on it. My entire body looked like a goddamn zebra for six months. I can’t use it, so I use the spray tan. My first match, NXT TakeOver 30 against Adam Cole, I made some rookie mistakes and I should have been undefeated after that match. Maybe I got too dark of a spray tan. I didn’t go to my spray tan machine, I went to another one down in Florida and maybe that one was cooked a little too much. Maybe, when I was sweating, it was falling onto the canvas. Maybe everything that guy is saying is close to accurate, but that doesn’t mean I should have to read on the internet, all day Christmas, that NXT has just written me off of television for the rest of my life. Fuck you, Benny Butz!” (H/T Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
The Miz Regains WWE Money In The Bank Contract
Despite losing to Gran Metalik on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, The Miz is once again Mr. Money in the Bank.
WWE official Adam Pearce informed The Miz backstage that due to the technicality of John Morrison “cashing in” the briefcase at WWE TLC, The Miz has been allowed to regain the contract.
They were right all along…@mikethemiz is ONCE AGAIN Mr. Money in the Bank! #WWERaw @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/Xvt6T6VHYl
— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
The Miz now has until approximately May 10, 2021, to cash-in for a guaranteed World Title match.
He originally acquired the briefcase by defeating Otis at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in October. John Morrison, on Miz’s behalf, cashed-in at TLC during the WWE Championship TLC match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles.
McIntyre will now have to keep an eye over his shoulders once again when he defends the WWE Title against Keith Lee during next Monday’s “Raw Legends Night.”
