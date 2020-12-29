Ric Flair Wants To See Triple H Have A “Huge Retirement Match”

Ric Flair recently spoke about how highly he views Triple H in terms of his legendary status, hoping he gets a big retirement match.

The Nature Boy spoke with WWE UK to promote the upcoming Legend’s Night episode of WWE Raw, which Ric will be part of. But when it comes to legends, Flair believes that Triple H exemplifies the word more than anybody.

“He exemplifies ‘Legend’ more than anybody because he is not only a great performer, he has studied the business, he is a historian,” stressed Flair. “He probably knows more about the business than I do and I’ve been in it 30 years longer than he has.” Flair continued, “He [Triple H] came into it with a knowledge of it that I hadn’t seen anybody at his age come into the business with. He was respectful every day and it was fun to see someone that just loved to be in the ring and loved the business. He became a great worker and he has also taken that with him and has become an intricate part of the company.”

Ric Flair also spoke about how he hopes that Triple H will get a big retirement match at some point in the future.