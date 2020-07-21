Ric Flair’s Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19, Flair Claims He Is Healthy

Unfortunately, Ric Flair has confirmed that his wife, Wendy has tested positive for COVID-19, with Flair then discussing his own health.

The New York Post revealed that Ric Flair’s wife has tested positive, with Flair denying that he has also tested positive. He made it clear that they are staying far apart within their own home at the moment.

“That is absolutely incorrect. My wife does [have the virus]… we live in a 5,000 square foot home. I live in the basement. She lives upstairs on the third floor and she got sick.”

It was noted that Flair then hung up the phone before answering any more questions, but did confirm via a text that his health is excellent right now.

Fans may have noticed the Nature Boy’s absence from WWE Raw, despite being advertised originally. It is unknown if this is the reason for that, or if Flair was backstage at the WWE Performance Center, but Flair did not appear on the show at all.