Rich Swann Narrowly Survives Eric Young At Bound For Glory To Win IMPACT World Title

Rich Swann has finally reached the mountaintop, defeating Eric Young on Saturday night at Bound for Glory to capture the IMPACT World Championship for the first time.

Swann was in the world title picture at the start of 2020 but suffered a serious knee injury that sidelined him for most of the year. He returned as a surprise competitor in the Fatal 5-way main event of Slammiversary, eliminating Eric Young who then snapped and brutally attacked his surgically repaired knee with a steel chair.

Over the last few months the top story on IMPACT television has been whether or not Swann would be forced to retire due to amount of damage done. Young continued to attack him in the ring, backstage, in the trainer’s room and anywhere else he could get his hands on him.

Swann debuted with IMPACT Wrestling in 2018 after a short run in WWE as a big part of the newly resurrected Cruiserweight division, making it to the quarterfinals of the Cruiserweight Classic and later winning the Cruiserweight Championship. He is also a former IMPACT X-Division Champion.