The “Stroke Daddy” has come to All Elite Wrestling!

Former NWA World Television Champion Ricky Starks made his debut on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, answering Cody Rhodes’ open challenge for a shot at the TNT title.

The “American Nightmare” won the belt in a match against Lance Archer at Double or Nothing, and has since pledged to defend it every single week – so long as there is competition that wants to stand up and answer the challenge.

Starks has been wrestling since 2012, gaining national exposure on the NWA Powerrr series in 2019. He debuted with a big win over Trevor Murdoch, then competed in a tournament where he also beat Eddie Kingston, Matt Cross and Tim Storm en route to winning the NWA TV title.

While Starks was ultimately unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Cody, he did take the champ to the limit – to the point where the legendary Arn Anderson actually had to step in and help out his client. Check out highlights from the open challenge in the videos above and below.