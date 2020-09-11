Ricky Starks Reflects On Signing With AEW & Working With Taz

Ricky Starks recently spoke with ProWrestling Junkies where he reflected on signing with AEW and getting to work with Taz.

Ricky spoke about how he wasn’t signed with AEW when he first appeared to compete against Cody, but Tony Khan offered him a contract after that point.

“I wasn’t signed to AEW until my match with Cody aired,” Starks revealed. “I never had a contract with them prior. I was only supposed to go in there that one time and wrestle. I was a free agent because I had already left NWA. My contract actually ended in April and I knew I wasn’t going to re-sign with them, so I was a free agent when I wrestled Cody. Tony Khan offered me the contract after that, unexpectedly.

Since that point, Starks has begun working alongside Brian Cage and Taz, and he discussed being paired with the former ECW legend.

“So, Taz saw me in my match with Cody and was super impressed,” Ricky said. “I think what happened there is just trying to add more people to the learning tree for the veterans there. Taz thought it would be a good idea to bring me in and take it upon himself to show me the ropes. He wanted to at least use the opportunity to help me on things that he thought I was missing. It was all just to spice things up, and Taz’s job is to accentuate all the positives that we have going on there.”

Finally, Ricky spoke about wrestlers he would like to work with in the future, naming several AEW stars as well as a top WWE Superstar that he’d like to face.

“Definitely want to work Moxley again in a singles format,” Starks said. “Definitely want to work Jungle Boy; those are the two I can think of off the top of my head. As far as working someone that may not be on the roster yet, that’s a hard one. Rey Mysterio – I’d have to say Rey Mysterio, for sure. That’d be good stuff.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)