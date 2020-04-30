ProWrestling.com
Ricochet & Cedric Alexander Officially Name Their Tag Team

It appears that Ricochet and Cedric Alexander have now named their tag team after several posts on social media calling themselves the #2FlyCrew.

The name certainly suits them considering their in-ring abilities and so far the team of Ricochet and Alexander has proven to be both successful and incredibly entertaining.

They are set for action next week against MVP’s newest recruits of Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne.