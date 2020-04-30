Ricochet & Cedric Alexander Officially Name Their Tag Team

It appears that Ricochet and Cedric Alexander have now named their tag team after several posts on social media calling themselves the #2FlyCrew.
The name certainly suits them considering their in-ring abilities and so far the team of Ricochet and Alexander has proven to be both successful and incredibly entertaining.
See you next week! #2FlyCrew https://t.co/BpexYHZvHS
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 28, 2020
#2FlyCrew https://t.co/Pn99OL2XUr
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) April 28, 2020
They are set for action next week against MVP’s newest recruits of Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne.