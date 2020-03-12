Ricochet Claims “Everyone Should Be Happy” Regarding His WWE Career

Ricochet has sent a message in regards to his recent booking on Twitter, responding to fans who have been complaining about his position.

Fans have been concerned about Ricochet’s WWE status after he was squashed against Brock Lesnar and then lost to Riddick Moss in a 24/7 Championship match. However, it seems that fans needn’t be worrying as Ricochet himself isn’t concerned.

He stated that everyone should be happy that he gets to perform for fans every day, because that’s all that matters to him.