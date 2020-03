Despite challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia not two weeks ago, the high-flying sensation Ricochet was absent from Monday Night Raw this evening. However, he did compete prior to the show going on the air, defeating Eric Young in a match taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. Humberto Carrillo also defeated wrestling veteran Shelton Benjamin.

WWE Main Event airs every Wednesday on Hulu, and is added to the WWE Network on a delay.