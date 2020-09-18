ProWrestling.com
Ricochet
Photo Credit: WWE.com

Ricochet Denies Reports That He’s Leaving WWE

By onWWE

Earlier this week reports circulated on social media that Ricochet was interested in leaving WWE, but he has now publicly denied them.

It was reported by WrestleVotes that someone within WWE has decided they will leave at the end of their current deal, but nobody was ever named in regards to that.

However, further reports linked Ricochet, the former United States and North American Champion to that report. But the WWE Superstar has made it clear on social media that isn’t the case, questioning where the rumors even started.

He then went on to point out that he knows it’s all about hard work and proving yourself, and that isn’t just in WWE, but wrestling in general.