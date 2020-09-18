Ricochet Denies Reports That He’s Leaving WWE

Earlier this week reports circulated on social media that Ricochet was interested in leaving WWE, but he has now publicly denied them.

It was reported by WrestleVotes that someone within WWE has decided they will leave at the end of their current deal, but nobody was ever named in regards to that.

I can’t reveal the name as that’s just not smart business, but I can very confidently say that a certain WWE talent has decided to not resign with the company once their current deal expires. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 14, 2020

However, further reports linked Ricochet, the former United States and North American Champion to that report. But the WWE Superstar has made it clear on social media that isn’t the case, questioning where the rumors even started.

But seriously, where the hell did these rumors start? I’ve never said once that I am leaving. To anyone! So for these “dirt sheets” out there. Maybe facts check before you just blast some trash on your website for some clicks? — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) September 17, 2020

He then went on to point out that he knows it’s all about hard work and proving yourself, and that isn’t just in WWE, but wrestling in general.

That’s the thing, in this industry nothing is ever “deserved” it’s all earned. It’s about putting in the work to succeed. I’ve just got to put in more work is all. And that’s okay, this is where I thrive! #OAO https://t.co/JMDAVYbW9C — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) September 17, 2020