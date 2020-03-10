Ricochet Discusses Facing Brock Lesnar, Talks Potentially Returning To WWE NXT

WWE Raw Superstar, Ricochet recently spoke with Good Morning Washington where he spoke about facing Brock Lesnar and if he would return to WWE NXT.

Despite the fact he was totally dominated by Brock Lesnar, it is a match that Ricochet has looked back on happily, admitting it was a dream come true for him.

“That was kind of a dream come true. I can remember Brock facing The Rock or Kurt Angle and I am glad to be a part of that history now,” said Ricochet.

He also went on to discuss being on the road so much with WWE, admitting it is easier as he gets to hang out with friends.

“There is no off-season for us. We are going every weekend of every month, plus Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays,” said Ricochet. “I travel with the Street Profits. It’s just a couple of friends hanging out together on the road.”

Finally, the former North American Champion discussed what WWE NXT means to him and if he would be open to returning one day.

“That’s a place that I would always like to call a home for me,” said Ricochet. “It was a place that I enjoyed thoroughly while I was there. Now that they have more exposure, every Wednesday on the USA network, I think that’s huge. Any time they need a hand, I would be there for sure, no problem,” Ricochet said.

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.